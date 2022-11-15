Navi Mumbai: Agri-Koli youth foundation held guidance camp to regularise need-based construction/Representational image |

The Agri-Koli youth foundation organised a guidance camp for residents of Gaothan areas in Navi Mumbai regarding the regularization of need-based construction of houses in the area.

The camp was held at Navi Mumbai Shetkari Samaj Mandir in Koparkhairne and was attended by more than 200 villagers from 28 villages in the city limits.

The meeting began by remembering former farmers' leader late DB Patil.

Milind Patil, the general secretary of the foundation and president Nilesh Patil gave detailed information about the government notification issued on February 25 regarding the regularization of houses in Gaothan.

“On behalf of the foundation, follow-up on the errors and unclear issues has been discussed at the government level and will continue until it is properly resolved so that no one is deprived of the said regulation”, said Patil.

On this occasion core members and vice presidents of the foundation Ravi Madhavi, Pankaj Patil, Milind Patil, Bhanudas Bhoir, Vilas Mhatre, Vijay Patil, Sanjay Patil, Aniket Patil, Sandeep Patil, others and all core and central members congratulated for their special efforts in planning the meeting.