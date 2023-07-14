Navi Mumbai: After Tomatoes, Green Veggies, Garlic Prices Soar; Retails At ₹230 Per Kg

After Tomatoes, Green Veggies, Garlic Prices Soar, Retails At ₹230 Per Kg |

After tomatoes and green vegetables, garlic prices have now started rising in the retail market. The price of garlic has reached up to Rs 230 per kilogram. According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), there is around a 25% to 30 % rise in price in the last fortnight.

Garlic is one of the important ingredients in the kitchen and a sudden price might affect the kitchen’s budget and taste of foods.

The wholesale market in Vashi receives garlic from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh and these states have witnessed a dip in yield this year. The dip in production affected the supply and finally, the price started rising.

Stock of garlic received by wholesale market has been low

Normally, the wholesale market receives around 20 trucks of garlic. However, for the past few days, the number has come down under 10 and in fact, on Thursday, only 7 trucks arrived with garlic.

At the beginning of the month, the price of garlic was around Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg which has reached upto Rs 240 per kg.