Navi Mumbai: Garlic prices surge as supply shortage persists, APMC traders raise pricing concerns

The price of garlic has tripled in the past month due to a supply shortage, and traders at the APMC predict that the situation will not improve in the near future.

Currently, the wholesale market is receiving approximately 17 to 18 trucks and tempos carrying garlic, which is lower than the usual arrival of 24 to 30 vehicles, according to the APMC administration. An administrative official stated that the decrease in garlic arrivals by around 30 percent is the reason behind the price increase.

In early May, garlic prices ranged from ₹30 to ₹60 per kg. However, due to a decrease in supply, both wholesale and retail prices have been increasing. Currently, the wholesale price of garlic is between ₹60 and ₹120 per kg, while the retail price ranges from ₹110 to ₹220 per kg.

Garlic is a crucial ingredient in the kitchen, and its price has a significant impact on both budget and the flavor of food. Last year in October and November, the daily supply of garlic dropped to 700 quintals, leading to a wholesale price surge of ₹250 per kg.

"The supply started improving from January, and the market conditions are favorable," stated the trader. Unfortunately, unseasonal rainfall in November and December resulted in crop damage. "Premium quality garlic is priced higher than the regular variety," explained a trader from the Onion-Potato market at APMC.

Some traders at APMC claim that the retail market lacks regulation, allowing retailers to charge arbitrary prices. However, retailers argue that traders at APMC are inflating prices by more than 50% from the arrival price. "There is a significant disparity between the official arrival prices of the commodity and the prices charged to retailers at the wholesale market," stated a trader from Nerul.

Another retailer alleged that traders at APMC add around 30 to 40% on arrival price and they get at a higher price. In addition, as the crop is new, around 10 to 20 percent gets damaged while selling.