Navi Mumbai: After four months, PMC sees over 100 COVID-19 cases | PTI

After almost four months, more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday. The number of active cases under the civic jurisdiction is now 465.

In the last fortnight, the number of active cases of COVID-19 under PMC has seen a 6 fold rise. On June 16, a total of 107 new cases of COVID were reported.

Active cases in the civic jurisdiction had come down to just 1 in the second week of April. However, in the last fortnight, new cases were detected across all wards with the maximum in the Kharghar node.

At present, the Kharghar node has 292 active cases, followed by Kamothe 82, and Panvel 32 of COVID. Taloja node, which had zero cases for almost three months, has 4 active cases.

On June 16, the Kharghar node saw 81 news cases. However, 72 patients got discharged.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.02 while 1,416 people lost their lives due to infections.