Mumbai: Heavy rains likely from Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar on Sunday adding that heavy rains are likely at isolated places.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Heavy rains likely from Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert | AFP PHOTO

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed light rainfall on Thursday with low-lying areas such as Kurla experiencing waterlogging.

From Sunday, however, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of the city.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory recorded 18 mm and 11.7 mm of rains respectively.

