Mumbai: 5 held for selling fake designer watches; 2,000 units worth Rs 1 crore seized

The source of these fake watches is being determined, officers said

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: The CB Control unit of the Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday arrested five people for making thousands of rupees in profit by passing off copies of designer watches as authentic.

A total of 2,082 watches worth Rs 1.06 crore were seized in simultaneous raids conducted at six shops in the Manish Market and Al Saba Market in south Mumbai.

The source of these watches is being determined, officers said.

