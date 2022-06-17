Mumbai: 2 booked for duping surgeon to tune of Rs 9.4 lakh | Unsplash

A 78-year-old orthopaedic surgeon from Vile Parle lost Rs 9.44 lakh after two people allegedly duped him under the pretext of providing him his life insurance policy benefits. To double-check the claims made by the accused, the complainant sought advice from his London-based son, who too was deceived into believing the accused.

The Juhu police said the surgeon runs a hospital in Malad and had taken a life insurance policy from a private firm. On May 27, he received a phone call from a person claiming to be an executive of the company from Delhi. The surgeon was told that his policy has matured, but some of the instalments are still due, and he will be entitled to a hefty maturity amount if he pays. Another accused, too, called the surgeon and assured a maturity amount of Rs 15.12 lakh.

He was told that if he doesn’t pay, his policy amount would be deposited in a government fund.The complainant asked his son, who is currently in London, to verify the claims, and he too was deceived into believing the accused. The surgeon ended up paying Rs 9.44 lakh through bank transfers on June 9 and was assured the maturity amount would reflect in his account, which didn’t.

Having realised that he had been duped, the surgeon approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, besides other sections.