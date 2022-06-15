Mumbai Metro: Bicycles provided on entire 20 kms network of Aarey-Dahisar-Dahanukarwadi

Clean mode of last mile connectivity at Metro stations on Line 2A and Line 7 started on June 15. Bicycles and their stands have been provided on the entire 20kms network of Aarey-Dahisar-Dahanukarwadi that is part of Red and Yellow lines of Metro-7 and Metro-2A. This last mile connectivity is named Public Bike Sharing project of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The availability of bicycles would mean that commuters travelling on these two metro routes need not wait for an auto rickshaw or BEST bus to go their homes or workplace. And rather they can simply unlock the bicycle - services started by Mybyk on these two Metro rail lines - to proceed further to the final destination. These bicycles can be booked only through their App that will have username, mobile phone number, and option to book these bicycles.

The interesting part of this environment friendly mode of transit is that people can take these bicycles to their homes, park their in the residential society premises and then get it back to the nearest metro rail station, even the next day. The users will be charged Rs 30 for period of 15 hours that will allow people to use it more efficiently and freely. Users will be charged Rs 2 for every hour after this.

"Each bicycle is fitted with GPS and are monitored by our team. We will know the precise location of the bicycle and if a user doesn't return the bicycle even after completing the time frame for which it has been booked then our staff from the call center will send him/her message and even make reminder calls," said Arjit Soni, Founder and CEO, MyByk.

The other option is booking the bicycle for an entire month (30 days) during which period they will be charged Rs 799. A user can use these bicycles multiple times and even park at their own freewill. There is no restriction on where the bicycle can be rode during the period and can be parked anywhere along the 18 metro stations on this 20 kms route combining Metro 2A and Metro 7.

The MMRDA officials present at the event said that this is a good option for last mile connectivity and shall be made available once the rest of the phases of Metro 7 and Metro 2A are ready. On June 14, Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas inspected the stations on these two lines.

Sources said that in the near future they aim to introduce 5000 bicycles depending on the demand from people. They will also put in electric bicycles into the system wherein one need not pedal as well. In case of accidents, the company will bear the cost of the bicycle.