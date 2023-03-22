Navi Mumbai: Activist demands publishing allotment of plots to PAP farmers on CIDCO website

Representative Image

An RTI activist Anil Galgali has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the managing director and Vice Chairman of CIDCO demanding to publish the list of project-affected-person or villagers (PAPs) who have received land or compensation and those who are in the waiting list on the website.

Galgali says that there will be transparency in the allotment of land to PAPs and also make CIDCO officials more accountable.

Galgali says that he has sought details about plots given to the PAP by CIDCO by their name, date of allotment of plot, total area and PAPs who are on the waiting list to get plots under the RTI. In response to the RTO application, Shrikant Pavaskar, Assistant Development Officer, CIDCO informed Galgali that objective information is intended to be made available under the Right to Information Act. However, the information on the plot allotted under the 12.5% scheme has been kept according to village wise and file number. He invited Mr Galgali for File Inspection before appealing to furnish the file number and name of the village.

According to the activist, the work of Navi Mumbai Airport International Airport (NMIA) is going at a fast pace and the process of compensation in the form of plots from CIDCO is also underway. Villagers who have given their constructed houses or land will get developed land.

“If the information is up-to-date like who has already been given and who is in the waiting list, CIDCO officials will have to answer the reason for the delay,” said Galgali. He added that that’s why he has demanded that the allotment and waiting list should be published on the website.

Galgali said that recently the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Navi Mumbai caught a field officer of CIDCO for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes to send a proposal for eligibility to get compensation from CIDCO. The complainant was a project-affected farmer of NMIA.

Read Also Panvel: CIDCO and PMC exchange MoU of service charges and infrastructure facilities