Navi Mumbai: Active Covid cases reach 60

Navi Mumbai: While there are no deaths reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, active cases are increasing slowly again.

The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 60 on May 18.

On May 18, a total of 12 new cases of COVID was reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 6 patients were also discharged. The number of active cases stands at 60.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their works and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city. The civic body conducted a total of 1577 RTPCR and 1890 Antigen test on may 18.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:22 AM IST