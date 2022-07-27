Navi Mumbai: ACB nabs police constable for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a constable attached to Khandeshwar police station for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 for not taking preventive action against the complainant in a case filed at the police station.

The 47-year-old constable has been identified as Laxman Atmaram Khandagale.

According to the complainant, a case was registered against him at the Khandeshwar police station, where constable Khandagale demanded Rs 5,000 on July 25, 2022, from him.

Following the bribe demand, the 55-year-old man approached the ACB office and registered a complaint against the constable.

After the complaint was registered, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught Khandagale red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant on Tuesday night near Miraj Cinema in sector 11 in New Panvel.

"After taking money, Khandagale was trying to flee from there, but ACB officials, present over there caught him red-handed," said an official from ACB Navi Mumbai.

A case is being registered against Khandagale at Panvel Taluka police station.

