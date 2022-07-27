e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Man arrested for molesting woman on premises of school in Thane

The woman had gone to the school on Monday to pick up her twin girls

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
Representative

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for molesting a woman on the school premises in Thane. The local police have registered the offence under section 354 (assault or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, identified as Fiaz Lalmia Sayyed, who is a resident of Rabodi.

The woman had gone to the school on Monday to pick up her twin girls, as per a report by Mid-Day. The accused allegedly approached the complainant as she was waiting in the hallway and inappropriately touched her.

An official told the outlet that once the woman raised the alarm, the culprit was pinned down and turned over to the Thane police.

Mrunal Pendse, BJP Mahila Aghadi Thane chief, has called for strict action against the accused and questioned the security lapse at the school as the accused was neither a parent nor an employee of the educational institution.

