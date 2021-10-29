Navi Mumbai: ACB books two civic officials for demanding bribe

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau booked a clerk and a junior engineer attached to the Belapur ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe for not taking action in changes carried out in the interior of a massage parlour.

The 32-year-old complainant, owner of a massage parlour made some changes in the interior of his body massage parlour. But a clerk and a junior engineer attached to the Belapur ward office were demanding a bribe for not carrying out any action in the changes made in the parlour. According to ACB officials, they had demanded a total of Rs 24,000, Rs 8,000 each for three changes.

The civic officials were identified as Rakesh Hiralal Getme, 38, Clerk, and Vijay Prakash Lavand, 31, Junior Engineer (Contract Worker), both were deputed at CBD Belapur ward office of NMMC. “We initiated the verification of the complaint regarding bribery demand in mid-August and now registered a case against them on Friday evening,” said an official from Navi Mumbai ACB.

They have been booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 2018 wherein public servant is guilty if accepts or obtains or attempts to obtain gratification from any person.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:37 PM IST