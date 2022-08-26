Navi Mumbai: ABVP demonstrates outside Vashi college over lack of basic amenities, threaten to intensify if needs not met

ABVP protesters speaking with College authorities | Amit Srivastava

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested outside the ICL College, Vashi on August 24 over the lack of facilities on the college campus. They alleged that the deferment in restarting college for the academic year caused a huge educational loss to students.

“Despite the instructions of the university to start the college from June 13, they started a month late causing huge educational loss to the students”, said ABVP Navi Mumbai District Office Sameer Shinde.

He further said, “There is a lack of basic facilities. There is no facility of a canteen for students on the campus. The renovation work is also incomplete for the last six to seven years. ABVP has been raising its voice for the past couple years.”

Later, the college principal discussed with the college management and gave a written assurance to address the demands. The principal also assured them that appropriate steps would be taken at the earliest.

ABVP Navi Mumbai district coordinator Prachi Singh said, "If the demands of the students are not met, ABVP will intensify their protest."