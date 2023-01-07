Navi Mumbai: AAP's Konkan division unit to hold party workers meet on Sunday in Vashi

Picture for representation | File

Vashi: The Konkan division unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is holding party workers meet on Sunday in Vashi where party workers from Navi Mumbai, Konkan, Ambernath, Raigad, and other places will assemble.

AAP, which has attained the status of a national party with resounding success in Delhi, Punjab Legislative Assembly and Delhi Municipal Corporation, is today expanding rapidly across the country.

“The common man who is fed up with the corrupt practices of traditional politics across the country is looking towards AAP as a viable option for a complete system change based on zero corruption. And Konkan division of AAP Maharashtra is no exception to this” said a senior party worker.

The party workers meet has been organised at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium from 9:30 am to 2 pm by AAP Maharashtra - Konkan Division Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur-

Delhi MLA Aatishi Singh and Kuldeep Kumar will be the guests at the event. In addition, the meeting will be attended by Deepak Singhala - In-charge of Maharashtra, from AAP Maharashtra Executive.