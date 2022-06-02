Navi Mumbai: AAP opposes cutting and replantation of trees in MIDC for road work

FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed the cutting and replantation of 2829 trees by MIDC in Mahape for road concretisation. A delegation of the party met the MIDC administration and submitted a letter to rethink the proposal of cutting and shifting trees.

Sumit Kotian, Chief Coordinator, Youth Leader, and President, Ward 16, Koparkhairane said, “An advertisement was issued by the MIDC administration in the Thane newspaper, not in the local newspaper of Navi Mumbai, asking the citizens if they have objections to the deforestation, which clearly shows that, MIDC administration wants to hide this deforestation from common man of Navi Mumbai.

"Therefore, the AAP is protesting against the deforestation of 2829 trees, considering the environment is deteriorating day by day. It is a humble request that this deforestation is stopped immediately. If this continues, on behalf of AAP Navi Mumbai, there will be a peaceful agitation on this tree felling issue and also an awareness campaign will be launched on this issue on social media.”

Dr. Sharad Deshmukh, Vice President, AAP Navi Mumbai said, “Navi Mumbai is developing as a cement forest. While on one hand, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is spending a large amount of taxpayers’ money under the Majhi Vasundhara’, on the other hand, it has proposed to cut tree planting along the Palm Beach Road.”

