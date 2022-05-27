e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: AAP conducts membership drive ahead of NMMC election

As the party is getting a good response, it has decided to reach the maximum number of people by forming a greater number of teams, under the guidance of AAP Navi Mumbai President Shyambhau Kadam.

Friday, May 27, 2022
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) | File

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a day-long membership drive in Vashi early this week. The party wants to grab the opportunity that emerged after the Punjab election results in the local body election.

The party is attracting common citizens to the excellent zero-corruption-based work of AAP Delhi and Punjab.



“There are ten nodes like Digha, Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Nerul, Seawood, Belapur with a total of 61 members. According to the new panel system, once the Election Department has announced the reserved seats for 122 candidates, i.e. 42 three-member panels, AAP-Navi Mumbai has plans to announce the first draft list of 122 ward presidents. The announcement of 75 ward presidents has been already made before Diwali,” said a senior party leader from Navi Mumbai.

“With the impending NMMC approaching, all the node teams of AAP Navi Mumbai are working hard and the rallies and membership registration drive is in full swing. All the activists are actively participating, but at the same time, the general public is also responding spontaneously,” added the party worker.

