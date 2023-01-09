e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: AAP Delhi MLA Atishi guides Konkan division party workers

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: AAP Delhi MLA Atishi guides Konkan division party workers
Atishi, MLA of Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi guided party workers in Navi Mumbai during a party function held on Sunday in Vashi. She shared valuable information regarding the Delhi model of education that received praise.

Atishi, who worked as an education system consultant to Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia and played an important role in revolutionizing the free government education system in Delhi, was in Navi Mumbai to guide party workers of Konkan Division.

A large number of party workers from Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, and Badlapur attended the party gathering.

During the event, apart from education, health, right to information, social justice, ongoing excesses of privatization of government and semi-government industries, civil security, labour and farmer issues were discussed.

