Navi Mumbai: 95-year-old defeats COVID-19 after 14 days at COVID care centre

At a time when the number of COVID cases is rising across the state, a 95-year-old resident of Khanda Colony defeated coronavirus and was discharged from the COVID care centre in Kalamboli. The senior citizen spent 14 days in institutional quarantine and recovered from the infection.

Pohari Singh was diagnosed positive of COVID 19 and he was admitted at the dedicated covid care centre in Kalamboli. One of the family members of Singh was diagnosed positive of COVID 19 and following which his sample was taken for test. The report came on April 8 found that he was also positive of COVID 19.