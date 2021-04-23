Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief sets May 15 deadline to complete pre-monsoon preparations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has set May 15 deadline to complete the pre-monsoon related works. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting through video conferencing with different departments for pre-monsoon preparedness and was directed to be vigilant and plan ahead so that no disaster arises.

Taking a lesson from the difficulties encountered during the monsoon season last year, the civic body will emphasize preventive measures this year.

Taking note of the present status of the ongoing urban development works in the city, the civic chief directed that the works should be completed expeditiously by May 15. He also directed to put up proper barricading at undergoing construction works. During the meeting, Bangar warned that if any negligence is observed, the responsibility will be fixed on the concerned officials including the contractor.