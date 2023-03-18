Navi Mumbai: 75 small-scale industries in Panvel awarded badge of honour | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Former MLC Balaram Patil and former LoP at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) felicitated women entrepreneurs to celebrate International Women's day. The felicitation event was organised under the guidance of former PWP corporator Surekha Vilas Mohokar. Around 75 women running small-scale industries were felicitated.

Dr. Mohokar went to the houses of such women and felicitated them by giving them badges of honour and wished them a happy Women's Day.

Navi Mumbai: 75 small scale industries in Panvel honoured with badge of honour | FPJ

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC holds meeting to observe birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Amrit Mahotsav

MLA Patil and Mhatre also attended a program and honoured the young women. On the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 small-scale industries were honoured.

“Ability in women helps to balance family life and professional life. By creating a unique identity, a woman is increasing her self-confidence by cultivating the art within herself. In this way, today's woman is truly becoming a friend, companion and competent,” said MLA Patil.

Women who were honoured were associated with different fields. Many of them are running their business from their homes like beauty parlours, selling handicrafts, taking tuitions, and making agarbatti or soap among other things.