Navi Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Panchsheel Nagar Slum Complex Area

Navi Mumbai: A 73-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Navi Mumbai's Panchsheel Nagar slum complex area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused and the complainant are distant relatives and live in each other's neighbourhood in Katkari Pada.

About The Incident

The incident happened under Rabale (MIDC) Police Station limits.

When the family of the minor came to know about the incident they lodged a complaint at Rabale MIDC police station.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the accused was arrested.