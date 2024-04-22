 Mumbai: Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station

Mumbai: Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station

The boy lived with his parents and a sister at Mahatma Phule nagar in Mankhurd, while the father worked as a peon in a hospital, mother was a home maker.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Pit Dug By Officials Near Railway Station |

A six year old boy from Mahatma Phule nagar in Mankhurd, drowned to death after he fell into a 8 feet deep pit that was dug by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC) for the work of metro. The boy identified as Ayush Rajesh Segokar, strayed away from his residential area while playing with friends and accidentally fell into the pit that was dug near the railway station. Commuters who saw him falling, alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) who then fished him out. He was taken to hospital wherein he was declared dead on arrival.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Book Safety Officer And Subcontractor After Labourer Dies At Construction...
article-image

Lack of Safety Measures Leads To Tragic Accident In Mahatma Phule Nagar

“Being Sunday, there were no workers in the vicinity. The pit was not guarded neither had fence to it and hence we have booked the supervisor and engineer of the work that is going on,” senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare from Vashi GRP said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Police Arrests 27-Year-Old Matrimonial Fraudster Posing As Bank Official
article-image

Boy's Death Raises Questions On MRVC Responsibility

The boy lived with his parents and a sister at Mahatma Phule nagar. While the father worked as a peon in a hospital, mother was a home maker. “MRVC while contracting the work, would have fixed the responsibility of the work. We are yet to get their names but we have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per the section 304 of the IPC,” Katare said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway...

Mumbai: Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway...

Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Bail To Man Booked For Gangraping Minor In 2020

Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Bail To Man Booked For Gangraping Minor In 2020

Solvyns' People Of Bengal-DAG Exhibition, Travels To Mumbai For The First Time

Solvyns' People Of Bengal-DAG Exhibition, Travels To Mumbai For The First Time

Mira-Bhayander: Banker Loses ₹31 Lakh To Online Stock Fraud

Mira-Bhayander: Banker Loses ₹31 Lakh To Online Stock Fraud

'I Will Not Vote For ...': Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of Lok...

'I Will Not Vote For ...': Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of Lok...