Mumbai: Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station

Pit Dug By Officials Near Railway Station |

A six year old boy from Mahatma Phule nagar in Mankhurd, drowned to death after he fell into a 8 feet deep pit that was dug by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC) for the work of metro. The boy identified as Ayush Rajesh Segokar, strayed away from his residential area while playing with friends and accidentally fell into the pit that was dug near the railway station. Commuters who saw him falling, alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) who then fished him out. He was taken to hospital wherein he was declared dead on arrival.

Lack of Safety Measures Leads To Tragic Accident In Mahatma Phule Nagar

“Being Sunday, there were no workers in the vicinity. The pit was not guarded neither had fence to it and hence we have booked the supervisor and engineer of the work that is going on,” senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare from Vashi GRP said.

Boy's Death Raises Questions On MRVC Responsibility

The boy lived with his parents and a sister at Mahatma Phule nagar. While the father worked as a peon in a hospital, mother was a home maker. “MRVC while contracting the work, would have fixed the responsibility of the work. We are yet to get their names but we have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per the section 304 of the IPC,” Katare said.