Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Police Arrests 27-Year-Old Matrimonial Fraudster Posing As Bank Official

Five months after a 27 year old lady from Kharghar was cheated by a man via matrimonial site, Kharghar police nab him after posing as bank officials. The accused identified as Nabeel Munir Khan , 30, had met the complainant via matrimonial site. In order to win her trust, the accused had first spoken to the girl’s father about the alliance. Once the father was ready for the marriage, he went ahead with speaking with the complainant on the phone and building a relationship.

Matrimonial Fraud Scheme Unraveled By Kharghar Police

The accused had told the complainant lady and her family that he had a mining business at South Africa and for some business purpose he kept asking for money from the complainant. After she paid close to Rs 6.31 lakh, she felt suspicious of his intentions and then she started asking her money back. The accused then started threatening her following which she realised that she was cheated and approached the police station and registered a complaint against the accused. “The accused kept changing his mobile number frequently. When she changed his fifth number, we found a contact number of a banker with whom he was constantly in touch with,” Police Inspector Atul Aher (Crime) from Kharghar police station said.

The accused stayed at the coastal area of Raigad and had no network at his residence and it was through Internet Protocol detail Record (IPDR) that the police could keep a track of his calls.

Accused's Past Criminal History And International Connections

When contacted the banker, it was found that he was from a bank in Srivardhan wherein Khan wanted to open a bank account. The banker told the police that he had done the KYC of Khan by visiting his residence. The police who were in civil dress, posed as bankers and visited his residence. He was not available at home and his mother called him up and told him to come home as the bankers were there at home.

Eventually, when he reached back home, he was nabbed by the police. It was found that the accused had already married a year back. A diploma holder in computer, he was well versed with technology. The police also found that he had a case of robbery against him in Mumbra. Originally from Srivardhan, the accused was previously working in a mining company at Zimbabwe and the money was transferred to his Zimbabwe account.