Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Book Safety Officer And Subcontractor After Labourer Dies At Construction Site

Representative Image

Vashi police has booked safety officer and subcontractor for causing death by negligence of a labourer who was working at the construction site of water tank at sector 5 of Vashi.

The labourer identified as Arsad Hasibuddin Alam (31), was working at the water tank construction site of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Vashi Sector-5. On April 14, he fell down while removing iron centering equipment from the fourth floor slab. Following the fall, he was taken to MGM, Vashi general hospital wherein he was undergoing treatment.

Victim Admitted to Hospital Dies After Succumbing To Injuries

On Thursday, four days after the admission, he succumbed to his injuries. Vashi police had then registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation. “In the further investigation, it was found that the incident occurred due to non-planning of necessary measures for the safety of the workers at the construction site and hence we booked the safety officer and sub contractor,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

Read Also NMIMS Navi Mumbai School Of Management Celebrates Convocation 2024

Details Of The Fatal Accident At Vashi Construction Site

The incident happened at around 11 am when Alam along with his colleagues were removing the iron centering material below the fourth floor slab after the construction work of the slab was over. Alam was standing on an iron slab that was placed horizontally over a beam.

While he was lowering the equipment, the iron slab slipped off from the beam and collapsed along with that, Alam too fell and suffered severe head injuries. After the preliminary investigation, Safety Officer Shankar Ganeshan and Subcontractor Shankar Sahu have been booked.