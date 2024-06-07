Navi Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹7.27 Lakh To Fraudster In Sim Card Swap Scam In Airoli, Case Filed | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: A 57 year old man from Airoli registered a cyber fraud of Rs 7.27 lakh after an unidentified accused scammed him in sim swap scam. The victim, a teacher by profession, lost his savings to the fraudster even after not sharing any OTP or CVV number with him. The victim had purchased a railway ticket of May 9 through IRCTC app.

Since the train got delayed by five hours, the ticket got cancelled automatically. He then filed a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) with IRCTC and waited for the refund to process. On May 10, he received a call wherein the caller claimed to be from IRCTC who was processing the refund.

He asked for the PNR details and then asked the bank details. He denied to give the bank details. The caller asked for Debit card number which the victim provided but not the CVV number. Later the caller asked about the bank account balance that is when the victim got suspicious and disconnected the call. Later the victim kept on receiving OTPs for various transaction which he did not give to anyone.

After 12 days of this incident, on May 22, at around 8.30 pm, the phone of the victim got hung and there was no network to be found on his phone. He restarted the phone several times and yet there was no network reception on his phone.

Finally, the victim, started using his alternate mobile number and next day he went out of station. On May 29, when he attempted to do a Gpay transaction, it said that there no enough balance and when he checked the account statement, he found transaction of Rs 7.27 lakh in a span of three days from May 23 to May 25.

“In such cases, there is high chance that the accused has used the personal data of the complainant to apply for a duplicate sim at the service centre. The data with IRCTC about ticket cancellation and application for refund was compromised which was used by the accused to contact him posing as a person from IRCTC. The caller then collected whatever personal data he could collect from the victim through the call and then used the same to apply for a duplicate sim card which the accused used to get the OTPs while the sim card with the complainant was deactivated. In such cases, there are many people involved in the crime right from the one who might have sold the data of the IRCTC,” senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam from Cyber cell police station of Navi Mumbai. The case is currently being investigated by Rabale police.

Cyber experts say that one should never share too much of personal information on social media including birthdates which makes it easy for a hacker to hack into accounts. One should immediately get in touch with network provider if they find no reception of signal in their phone even at place with good signal.

“The modus of hacking and cyber fraud keep changing every day. No details including bank account, debit card number, CVV and OTPs should be shared with anyone. Always avoid clicking on any external links and crosscheck the domain name of the website closely before clicking on it. A O could be represented by number zero on a fake website of facebook hence always double check the domain names,” Gautam Kumavat, a cyber expert, said.