Navi Mumbai: 3rd round of special immunization programme under Indradhanush 4.0 to start from May 2

The third round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 which aims to protect children and pregnant women from life-threatening diseases started on May 2 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The universal immunization programme is being implemented in a three months period, in phases.

As per the central and state government directives, the third phase of the campaign will be conducted from May 4 to May 9, 2022, for which a total of 68 sessions including 62 outdoor sessions and 6 mobile sessions have been planned. During the week-long campaign, the civic health department will cover 290 pregnant mothers and 1174 children. All the staff related to the vaccination campaign have been provided training again.

According to a senior civic official, the immunization programme is being implemented for 7 days each month through 23 civic urban health posts of NMMC. The first round was implemented from March to 7 March 13. Similarly, the second round was implemented from April 4 to April 11, and the third round will be implemented from May 2 to May 9, 2022.

A special meeting of the Vaccination Task Force was organized to prepare for the campaign plan. It was attended by representatives of Indian Medical Association, Indian Association of Paediatrics, Integrated Child Development Department, Heads of all Hospitals as well as Medical Officers of Civic Primary Health Centers. In this meeting, it was suggested that every medical officer should make special efforts to achieve a 100% objective by focusing on each beneficiary from the list of expected beneficiaries.

For the success of the campaign, medical officers, ANM, AHV, Asha Swayamsevaks have been imparted the necessary training through training sessions. The civic body also publicized through banners and hoardings widely.

Vaccination is an effective tool to reduce mortality and morbidity in children. Therefore, the objective of this campaign is to find out the children who have been deprived of vaccination or have been partially vaccinated and to complete their vaccination.

Vaccines like BCG, B OPV, Hepatitis B, Pentavalent, F IPV, Rota, Measles, Rubella, TD, DPT, PCV are being provided free of cost under regular vaccination in NMMC area. New syringes and needles are used for each injection. Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar has appealed to pregnant women and eligible children to take the vaccination and prevent a number of diseases.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:04 PM IST