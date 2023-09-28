Navi Mumbai: 38-Hour Closure Between Belapur And Panvel For Dedicated Freight Corridor Expansion

Image for representation |

Mumbai: In a significant development to expand and enhance the Dedicated Freight Corridor infrastructure, Central Railway (CR) has announced a 38-hour traffic block between Belapur (excluding) and Panvel (including) on both the Up and Down lines. The traffic block is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM on September 30th, 2023, and is expected to conclude at 1:00 PM on October 2nd, 2023.

This extensive traffic block is essential to facilitate the remodelling of the Panvel suburban yard to accommodate two new lines for the Dedicated Freight Corridor, one for the Up and one for the Down direction.

During this period, suburban services will not be available between Belapur and Panvel Stations on both the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as there will be significant changes to the regular train services in this section.

Harbour line

On the Harbour line, Up and Down suburban services will be short-terminated or originated at Belapur, Nerul, and Vashi stations. On the Trans-Harbour line, Up and Down suburban services will only run between Thane and Nerul/Vashi stations.

To provide clarity to commuters, the last local train on the Down Harbour line departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) before the commencement of the traffic block will depart at 9:02 PM on September 30th, 2023, and is expected to reach Panvel at 10:22 PM.

Similarly, the last local train on the Up Harbour line departing from Panvel before the traffic block will leave at 10:35 PM on September 30th, 2023, and will arrive at CSMT at 11:54 PM.

Trans-Harbour line

On the Trans-Harbour line, the last local train departing from Thane towards Panvel before the traffic block will leave Thane at 9:36 PM on September 30th, 2023, and is scheduled to reach Panvel at 10:28 PM.

For commuters on the Up Trans-Harbour line, the last local train leaving Panvel before the traffic block will depart at 9:20 PM on September 30th, 2023, and will reach Thane at 10:12 PM.

Following the conclusion of the traffic block, the first local train from CSMT for Panvel will depart at 12:08 noon on October 2nd, 2023, and is expected to reach Panvel at 1:29 PM.

Similarly, the first local train departing from Panvel towards CSMT after the traffic block will leave Panvel at 1:37 PM on October 2nd, 2023, and is scheduled to arrive at CSMT at 2:56 PM.

Thane to Panvel

For passengers traveling from Thane to Panvel, the first local train after the traffic block will depart from Thane at 1:24 PM on October 2nd, 2023, and is set to reach Panvel at 2:16 PM.

Lastly, the first local train from Panvel towards Thane after the traffic block will leave Panvel at 2:01 PM on October 2nd, 2023, and is expected to reach Thane at 2:54 PM.

A senior official of Central Railway has confirmed this development and has urged passengers to take note of these changes and adjust their travel plans accordingly. These infrastructure blocks are being carried out in the larger interest of the passengers and for the continued improvement of rail services in the region.