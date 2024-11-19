 Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At Shivaji Chowk In Vashi; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At Shivaji Chowk In Vashi; Arrested

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At Shivaji Chowk In Vashi; Arrested

Vashi police has arrested a Nigerian man for brutally assaulting a watchman assigned at Shivaji Chowk after he denied the man to enter inside the glassroom at the chowk. Inside the glass room, carvings depicting the life of Shivaji is placed and nobody is allowed to enter inside.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Vashi police arrest 35-year-old Nigerian man for assaulting watchman Bhagwan Sonare after being denied entry to the glassroom at Shivaji Chowk | Photo: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police has arrested a Nigerian man for brutally assaulting a watchman assigned at Shivaji Chowk after he denied the man to enter inside the glassroom at the chowk. Inside the glass room, carvings depicting the life of Shivaji is placed and nobody is allowed to enter inside.

On Saturday night while Bhagwan Sonare (36), was on duty at the chowk, the accused Travere Sekudu (35) who was sitting on the steps was asked by Sonare, to leave from the place. Sekudu did not budge. After sometime, he came towards the glass door and asked Sonare to open it. Sonare told him ‘not allowed.’ Sekudu got irritated and shouted at Sonare in English which he did not understand and he again went to sit on the steps and later left.

CT scan of Bhagwan Sonare

CT scan of Bhagwan Sonare | Photo: Farooq Sayed

Sonare had his night shift and his timings were from 11pm to 7 am. On Sunday morning at around 6 am, Sonare was having breakfast in a nearby shop when Sekudu came there and shouted at him ‘I kill you’ and punched him multiple times on his face and left and went again to sit on the same stairs.

Sonare had a bleeding nose and mouth and the lady who ran the eatery joint immediately called the police. After the police reached the place, Sonare narrated what had happened and showed them where the accused was sitting.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At Shivaji Chowk In Vashi; Arrested
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At Shivaji Chowk In Vashi; Arrested
Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Notorious Thief Arrested For Stealing Valuables From Govt Offices During Lunch Break At Azad Maidan
Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Notorious Thief Arrested For Stealing Valuables From Govt Offices During Lunch Break At Azad Maidan
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhosari Constituency: All About Candidates, Past Results, Winners & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhosari Constituency: All About Candidates, Past Results, Winners & More
After Madhya Pradesh, Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free In Chhattisgarh
After Madhya Pradesh, Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free In Chhattisgarh
Read Also
Mumbai: Khar Police Arrest 3 People, Including Two Nigerians, For Smuggling 21 Grams Of Cocaine...
article-image

“We arrested him immediately. Currently he is in judicial custody,” senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal from Vashi police station said. Sonare then was taken to Vashi General hospital wherein the CT scan revealed a fracture of his cheek and nose bone and was asked to shift to Sion hospital wherein he is under going the treatment currently.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At...

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At...

Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Notorious Thief Arrested For Stealing Valuables From Govt Offices During Lunch...

Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Notorious Thief Arrested For Stealing Valuables From Govt Offices During Lunch...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Keep Track Of Everyone Who Opposes Me', Says Congress MP Pratibha...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Keep Track Of Everyone Who Opposes Me', Says Congress MP Pratibha...

Airoli, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of Ganesh Naik, Can Shiv Sena UBT Break His...

Airoli, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of Ganesh Naik, Can Shiv Sena UBT Break His...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Know How To Find Your Polling Booth On November 20

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Know How To Find Your Polling Booth On November 20