Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man Brutally Assaults Watchman For Denying Entry To Glassroom At Shivaji Chowk In Vashi; Arrested

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police arrest 35-year-old Nigerian man for assaulting watchman Bhagwan Sonare after being denied entry to the glassroom at Shivaji Chowk | Photo: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police has arrested a Nigerian man for brutally assaulting a watchman assigned at Shivaji Chowk after he denied the man to enter inside the glassroom at the chowk. Inside the glass room, carvings depicting the life of Shivaji is placed and nobody is allowed to enter inside.

On Saturday night while Bhagwan Sonare (36), was on duty at the chowk, the accused Travere Sekudu (35) who was sitting on the steps was asked by Sonare, to leave from the place. Sekudu did not budge. After sometime, he came towards the glass door and asked Sonare to open it. Sonare told him ‘not allowed.’ Sekudu got irritated and shouted at Sonare in English which he did not understand and he again went to sit on the steps and later left.

CT scan of Bhagwan Sonare | Photo: Farooq Sayed

Sonare had his night shift and his timings were from 11pm to 7 am. On Sunday morning at around 6 am, Sonare was having breakfast in a nearby shop when Sekudu came there and shouted at him ‘I kill you’ and punched him multiple times on his face and left and went again to sit on the same stairs.

Sonare had a bleeding nose and mouth and the lady who ran the eatery joint immediately called the police. After the police reached the place, Sonare narrated what had happened and showed them where the accused was sitting.

“We arrested him immediately. Currently he is in judicial custody,” senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal from Vashi police station said. Sonare then was taken to Vashi General hospital wherein the CT scan revealed a fracture of his cheek and nose bone and was asked to shift to Sion hospital wherein he is under going the treatment currently.