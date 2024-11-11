Mumbai: Khar Police Arrest 3 People, Including Two Nigerians, For Smuggling 21 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹1.7 Lakh

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Khar police have arrested three persons, including two Nigerians, for allegedly smuggling drugs 21 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.7 lakh along with cash.

About The Case

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they set up a trap in front of Vishnudas Buwa Kadam Garden in Khar on Wednesday, where Santosh Kumar Yadav, 36, an auto-rickshaw driver was found in possession of 18.1 grams of cocaine worth Rs 90,500. During questioning, it was discovered that a Nigerian national Cosmos had contacted Yadav to order drugs, which Yadav attempted to supply through another Nigerian Anani.

Subsequently, the police arrested both Cosmos and Anani. Upon searching Anani’s residence, they found three grams of cocaine and a gram of cannabis. Additionally, two different passports in Ananis name were recovered.

Yadav resides in Chandivali, Anani in Nalasopara, and Cosmos in Vasai. The police have registered an FIR against under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. All the accused have been remanded to police custody until November 11.