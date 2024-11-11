 Mumbai: Khar Police Arrest 3 People, Including Two Nigerians, For Smuggling 21 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹1.7 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Khar Police Arrest 3 People, Including Two Nigerians, For Smuggling 21 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹1.7 Lakh

Mumbai: Khar Police Arrest 3 People, Including Two Nigerians, For Smuggling 21 Grams Of Cocaine Worth ₹1.7 Lakh

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they set up a trap in front of Vishnudas Buwa Kadam Garden in Khar on Wednesday, where Santosh Kumar Yadav, 36, an auto-rickshaw driver was found in possession of 18.1 grams of cocaine worth Rs 90,500.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Khar police have arrested three persons, including two Nigerians, for allegedly smuggling drugs 21 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.7 lakh along with cash.

About The Case

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they set up a trap in front of Vishnudas Buwa Kadam Garden in Khar on Wednesday, where Santosh Kumar Yadav, 36, an auto-rickshaw driver was found in possession of 18.1 grams of cocaine worth Rs 90,500. During questioning, it was discovered that a Nigerian national Cosmos had contacted Yadav to order drugs, which Yadav attempted to supply through another Nigerian Anani.

Read Also
Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali
article-image

Subsequently, the police arrested both Cosmos and Anani. Upon searching Anani’s residence, they found three grams of cocaine and a gram of cannabis. Additionally, two different passports in Ananis name were recovered.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
GSSSB CCE Revised Result 2024 Out @gsssb.gov.in; Here's How To Check Result
GSSSB CCE Revised Result 2024 Out @gsssb.gov.in; Here's How To Check Result

Yadav resides in Chandivali, Anani in Nalasopara, and Cosmos in Vasai. The police have registered an FIR against under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. All the accused have been remanded to police custody until November 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai

Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: CBI Takes Over Probe Into NEET-UG Cheating Case Involving Dummy Candidate

Navi Mumbai: CBI Takes Over Probe Into NEET-UG Cheating Case Involving Dummy Candidate

Mumbai: MHADA's Neglect In Recovering Losses From Redevelopment Scams Faces Legal Backlash

Mumbai: MHADA's Neglect In Recovering Losses From Redevelopment Scams Faces Legal Backlash

Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Predicted In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More

Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Predicted In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Ruin Cooperative Sector,' Says Former CM Uddhav...