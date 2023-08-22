 Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Held For Selling E-Cigarettes In Nerul
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Held For Selling E-Cigarettes In Nerul | File

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police arrested a 30-year-old shopkeeper for allegedly selling e-cigarettes at his shop. The police also seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 26,000.

The arrested shopkeeper was identified as Prakash Lahane and he was running his shop at Centurion Mall in Nerul.

E-cigarettes Worth Rs. 26,000 Found During Raid

Based on a tip-off, Assistant Police Inspector Satyawan Bille and his team conducted a raid on the Di Shisha shop at Centurion Mall in Nerul last week. During the raid, the police found a variety of e-cigarettes from different companies and flavours with an estimated total worth of Rs. 26,000 inside the shop.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against shop owner Prakash Lahne under the Electronic Cigarette Prohibition Act and confiscated the seized e-cigarettes.

article-image

