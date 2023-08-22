Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals Conduct 533 Organ Transplants Since 2017 |

Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospitals have created a history by completing 533 solid organ transplants in the city. This achievement is due to the largest and most comprehensive state-of-the-art multi-organ transplant program at the Apollo Institute of Transplant at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, which has performed 327 kidney transplants, 198 liver transplants and 8 heart transplants since 2017.

Apollo's solid organ transplant program includes heart, lung, kidney and liver transplants, it also includes a specialized organ transplant team. The high success rate is a testament to the team's dedication and advanced medical technology. Pain control and early wound healing can lead to faster remission and better postoperative outcomes. Transplants have saved many lives even during the Covid pandemic, following strict infection control protocols.

Doctors Share Their Views On Organ Transplant Facilities

Chief Consultant, Liver and HPB Program, Western Region, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Prof. Darius Mirza Expressing pride and satisfaction over this achievement, said, "Organ transplantation is a life-saving procedure for end-stage organ failure patients and it significantly improves the quality of life. Apollo's Liver Transplant Department has always strived to deliver excellent results".

Urology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Senior Consultant, Uro-Oncology, Kidney Transplant and Robotic Surgery, Dr. Amol Kumar Patil said, “Our kidney transplant program at Apollo has been a life-changing pillar for kidney failure patients. Through ingenuity, dedication and unparalleled patient care, we have successfully completed kidney transplants".

Consultant in CVTS, Heart and Lung Transplant Surgery of Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai Sanjeev Jadhav who mentioned that the Heart transplantation is a delicate medical procedure that requires precision, skill and compassion. "At Apollo, we provide hope to heart patients and encourage them to start anew".

Santosh Marathe, Regional CEO, Western Division, Apollo Hospitals said, “Apollo has always been a pioneer in healthcare and this success is a testament to our commitment to give life. "Our 500 transplants is not just a number, it's a gift of life, reuniting families and giving patients a second chance at life."