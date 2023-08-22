Navi Mumbai: PMC Launches Online System For Ganpati Mandap Permission | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched an online process for getting licensing to set up Ganeshtotsav Mandap in the civic jurisdiction. The 10-day long festival will begin on September 19.

“Recognizing the need for efficient management of permissions for temporary pavilions and structures erected during the Ganeshotsav festivities, the Municipal Corporation has launched the 'License through One Window' scheme. This approach facilitates the swift issuance of licenses, while also aiding in maintaining law and order during the festive period,” said an official from the licensing department.

To avail of this hassle-free service, public Ganesha Mandals within the municipal area are encouraged to visit the official website of the Panvel Municipal Corporation: [https://smartpmc.co.in/](https:// smartpmc.co.in/).

Civic Officials Promote Use Of Online Platforms To Save Citizens' Time And Effort

Through this online platform, Mandals can apply for permissions without any charges, in adherence to government directives. Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete emphasized that this digital process aims to save citizens' time and effort by enabling them to register online applications for temporary Mandap licenses.

The process was further extended to cover the placement of advertisement boards and flexes in public spaces. With the new online licensing system, citizens can seamlessly navigate through the regulatory requirements, ensuring a smoother experience for all involved parties. For more information and to apply for Ganesh Utsav Mandap licenses, citizens are encouraged to visit [https://smartpmc.co.in/](https:// smartpmc.co.in/) and explore the streamlined application process offered by the Municipal Corporation.