Navi Mumbai: 28.5 feet metal flamingo sculpture made of 1790 scraps gets a place in the 'Best of India' records

NMMC Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar received a certificate and medal for tallest scrap metal sculpture made of machine parts. |

The 28.5-foot long sculpture, installed at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has received recognition from the Best of India Records in the human interest and innovation category. The giant sculpture was made from recycled waste under a CSR activity.

Best of India Records examiner B B Nayak presented the national record certificate and medal with the text "Tallest Scrap Metal Sculpture made of Machine Parts" to Municipal Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar early this week.

According to a civic official, the metal flamingo sculpture, made from 1790 scrap parts from 26 different machines, has been attracting public attention for a long time. The sculpture is 28.5 feet (or 8.70 meters) high and is mounted on a 3.9-foot high pedestal. Weighing 1.5 tons, this linear flamingo sculpture is very eye-catching.

"Since the durable and attractive flamingo sculpture made from recycled waste has been awarded a national record certificate by Best of India as the highest sculpture made from scrap metal in the country," said a senior civic official.

As part of the beautification of the city and pushing for the flamingo city tag, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has installed a 29 ft long flamingo, made out of scrap materials, in front of the main entry gate of Jewels of Navi Mumbai in Nerul. The flamingo has added to the beauty of the garden.

The official informed us that the flamingo, made of scrap material, was installed a few days back. It weighs around one and a half tonnes. The beautification was carried out under CSR funding.

During winter, flamingos come to Navi Mumbai, and it is one of the major attractions across the seas of Navi Mumbai. Tourists, bird lovers, and citizens visit in large numbers to see the long-term resident flamingos on the bay shores of Navi Mumbai.

Therefore, civic chief Bangar has started to strengthen the identity of the city as "Flamingo City." Attractive murals of flamingos have been created at various places in this inner city, and sculptures of flamingos have been installed in many places. Between December 2021 and March 2022, as per the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), a pan-India wildlife research organization, the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) witnessed 1,33,000 flamingos, which is said to be the highest so far.