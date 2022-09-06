Navi Mumbai: 23-year-old woman commits suicide, police book husband and mother-in-law

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: A 23-year-old woman committed suicide following alleged mental and physical torture by her husband and mother-in-law. The Nerul police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against her husband and mother-in-law.

The deceased woman identified as Shruti Mane, a resident of sector 20 in Nerul was found hanging at her house on August 29. Mane was working at a school in Mankhurd and she got married to Nilesh Mane in December 2020.

According to police, Nilesh was addicted to alcohol and kept torturing her wife for money and also demanding half of the property from her wife’s parents.

Over the issue, both were having a lot of quarrels and the frequency was increasing. Later, her mother-in-law Nanda Mane also started harassing her. Shruti had informed her brother Ajay Jadhav about this on August 29.

After that, she left for her home in Nerul. However, on the same day, both Nilesh and his mother abused and beat her for the same reason. Fed-up, Shruti committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in the evening.

