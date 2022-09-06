e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttack on civic officials: 5 Navi Mumbai hawkers acquitted in 1999 case

Attack on civic officials: 5 Navi Mumbai hawkers acquitted in 1999 case

The five hawkers were accused of attacking an anti-encroachment team of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on April 10, 1999, in Sector 9 of the township's Vashi area.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Attack on civic officials: 5 Navi Mumbai hawkers acquitted in 1999 case | Representative Image

Five hawkers from Navi Mumbai accused of unlawful assembly and an armed attack on civic officials have been acquitted by a local court after being given the benefit of doubt, an official said on Monday.

In his order of September 2, the details of which were made available during the day, district judge and additional sessions judge PM Gupta said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the five hawkers.

The court said more than 100 hawkers had gathered at the spot at the time and specific evidence must come on record to show the accused were part of the unlawful assembly and indulged in attacking civic officials. It said there is no clear and cogent evidence on record to prove the guilt of the five accused – Ramsingar Ganga Gupta, 63, Krushnakumar Phagu Prasad, 58, Banarasi Gurhu Gupta, 63, Harihar Sitaram Gupta, 57, and Baban Lukaram Paradkar, 60.

Meanwhile, two accused Kamalkumar Dilaman Mehata and Dindayal Aayodhya Gupta – are absconding, while another accused (Pramesh Purushottam Bhat) died during the pendency of the trial.

The fruit-sellers were accused of attacking an anti-encroachment team of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on April 10, 1999, in Sector 9 of the township's Vashi area, according to the additional public prosecutor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ten injured in separate road mishaps on Mumbai - Pune Expressway

Ten injured in separate road mishaps on Mumbai - Pune Expressway

Palghar: Man arrested for killing wife over petty dispute

Palghar: Man arrested for killing wife over petty dispute

Maharashtra: NCP hits out at govt for withdrawing MVA’s list of nominations for Legislative...

Maharashtra: NCP hits out at govt for withdrawing MVA’s list of nominations for Legislative...

Cyrus Mistry suffered severe head, internal injuries: Post-mortem

Cyrus Mistry suffered severe head, internal injuries: Post-mortem

Ganeshotsav 2022: 'Want to reach a stage where big idols are not immersed', says BMC

Ganeshotsav 2022: 'Want to reach a stage where big idols are not immersed', says BMC