Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Held From Haryana For Killing Panvel Businessman A Year Ago | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Khandeshwar Police arrested an accused from Faridabad in Haryana who had been on the run for the past year after committing the murder of a fabrication businessman in Sukhapur in New Panvel. The accused was working at the fabrication shop.

According to police, the accused fled to Nepal after committing the crime and hid there for a long time.

However, the police recently received information through technical analysis that the accused identified as Kundan Kumar Giri, 21, was in Faridabad. Acting on information received, a team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Landge, arrested Giri. The court has remanded him to police custody until October 6 for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

Giri Killed His Employer Over Money Dispute

Giri was working at the fabrication shop owned by Riyazuddin Habib Shaikh, 58. However, he was not being paid on time. In October 2022, after a brief argument, Giri, in a fit of anger, reportedly struck Riyazuddin Shaikh on the head with an iron rod, resulting in his death. Later a case of murder was registered against the accused and a hunt was started. However, it was believed that Giri fled to Nepal and hid there. But the police kept a thorough technical investigation to track him down and finally caught him in Faridabad where he had gone for work.

