Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians held with methaqualone worth Rs 25.80 lakh

Thane: Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested allegedly with methaqualone, a synthetic depressant used illegally as a recreational drug, an official of the Navi Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell said on Monday.

The two were nabbed near a mall on April 15 based on a tip-off and 258 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 25.80 lakh were seized, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast.

Nizkusi Chinanso Agustin and Nizkusi Ekene Augustin have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions and a probe into their peddling network was underway, the ACP added.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:00 PM IST