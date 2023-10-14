 Navi Mumbai: 2 Booked For Holding Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil Event Without Permission
Navi Mumbai: 2 Booked For Holding Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil Event Without Permission

The police rejected the event due to overcrowding and law and order issues; However, the organisers went ahead with its plan and organised the event.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Famous Lavani performer Gautami Patil | Instagram

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police booked the two organisers for allegedly holding the famous Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil event without police permission on October 12 in Vavanje village in Panvel Taluka.

The police rejected the event due to overcrowding and law and order issues. However, the organisers went ahead with its plan and organised the event.

2 organisers booked

The two organisers booked were identified as Ramakant Hato Chormaker and Ankit Verma. The programme was organised to celebrate the birthday of a senior NCP leader.

According to police, the organiser had sought permission from DCP zone of Navi Mumbai police. However, they were denied permission and informed on October 12 over the phone.

The complainant, Sunil Khairnar, a police constable with the beat marshal in Vanaje village was on his duty. Meanwhile, he received a phone call from the secret department of the police regarding the event.

Lavani programme recorded by police

Khairnar visited the event venue at Sahara Resorts in Vavanje village in Panvel around 7.45 pm. Around 8 pm, the dance and song programme started, and around 9.50 pm, famous Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil arrived and went on the stage. She also performed and the whole programme was recorded by the police.

Based on the complaint of Khairnar, the Panvel Taluka police registered a case against the organiser under relevant sections of the Maharashtra police Act.

