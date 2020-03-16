Navi Mumbai: 11 Panvel hospital staffers flee after discovering inmate visited coronavirus-hit country

At least 11 people, most of whom were hospital employees, fled from a medical facility in Panvel after they learned that one of the hospital inmates had a travel history to a coronavirus-hit nation, Times Now reported.

This isn't the first case of someone trying to flee. Only yesterday, the Cochin International Airport went into a tailspin as a patient from Britain tried to flee to UK.

The patient was diagnosed with Covid after he developed high fever while he was at the hill station of Munnar, about 100 km from Cochin. He was kept in quarantine at the Tea Estate Hotel. But early Sunday morning he escaped to Kochi along with 19 other tourists.

The patient and his team boarded an Emirates flight at 8.30 am but following an alert, Kochi Collector asked authorities at the airport to order de-boarding of all passengers. The patient, his team and 175 passengers were de-boarded and sent for Covid testing.

The Covid patient and his wife were sent into quarantine along with his team, even as the flight was grounded till sanitation procedures were complete. ‘‘The patient was at the airport for three hours and may have exposed many other passengers and staff," sources said.