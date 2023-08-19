National Photography Competition 2023 Results Unveiled: Exceptional Talent Recognised in Thane Exhibition

Thane: The outcomes of the "National Photography Competition 2023," jointly organised by the Thane City Daily Journalists Association and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), were disclosed on Friday, August 18. At the national level, Apoorva Salkade from Outlook magazine was awarded the first prize in the news category, while Moni Sharma from AFP secured the first prize in the daily life section. Lazarus Paul, a freelance photographer, clinched the first prize in the landscape category.
Award distribution event tomorrow
The award distribution event for this competition is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 20, at 4 pm, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the guest of honor.
For the first time post the COVID-19 pandemic, a national-level photography competition and exhibition have been orchestrated in Thane city. The competition garnered a total of 3196 entries from various districts, states, and national levels across the country. Approximately 14000 photographs were submitted for consideration. A panel of renowned photographers and Padma Shri awardees, including Pablo Bartholomew, Atul Loke, Vikas Khot, Prakash Rasal, Kedar Bhat, and Satish Nandgaonkar, evaluated these photographs.
The selected winners and other notable photographs are exhibited at the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial hall on Service Road at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan on Friday. Eminent photographer Nayan Khanolkar, MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Dawkhare, former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, and other dignitaries visited the exhibition. Students from various schools in Thane city also attended the exhibition, which is open to the public for free until Sunday evening.
The competition results are as follows:
National Level (Topic - News Photo)
First Prize: Apoorva Salkade, Outlook, Mumbai
Second Prize: Vinay Gupta, Freelance Photographer, Gurgaon
Third Prize: Prashant Kharote, Lokmat, Nashik
Consolation 1: Anindya Chattopadhyay, Times of India, Delhi
Consolation 2: Biswaranjan Raut, AP, Odisha
National Level (Subject - Daily Life)
First Prize: Moni Sharma, AFP
Second Prize: Rajnish Kakade, AP, Mumbai
Third Prize: Manoj Musale
Consolation 1: Manvender Vashishta Love, PTI
Consolation 2: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai
National Level (Subject - Landscape)
First Prize: Lazarus Paul, Freelance Photographer, Navi Mumbai
Second Prize: Ashish Raje, Mid Day, Mumbai
Third Prize: Satej Sharad Shinde, Mid Day, Mumbai
Consolation 1: Ankur Jaywant Tambade, freelance photographer, Mumbai
Consolation 2: Prateek Chorge, freelance photographer, Mumbai
National Level (Subject - Aerial Photography)
First Prize: Prateek Chorge, freelance photographer, Mumbai
Second Prize: Narendra Vaskar, Indian Express, Mumbai
Third Prize: Shantanu Das, Freelance Photographer, Mumbai
Consolation 1: Akshay Prakash Kanade, freelance photographer, Mumbai
Consolation 2: Akshay Prakash Kanade, freelance photographer, Mumbai
State Level (Subject - Smart City)
First Prize: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai
Second Prize: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai
Third Prize: Nandu Kurane, Freelance Photographer, Mumbai
Consolation 1: Himanshu Mistry, freelance photographer, Mumbai
Consolation 2: Lazarus Paul, freelance photographer, Navi Mumbai
State Level (Subject - Festival)
First Prize: Shivaji Dhute, freelance photographer, Tuljapur
Second Prize: Rahul Godse, freelance photographer, Pandharpur
Third Prize: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai
Consolation 1: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai
Consolation 2: Ganesh Namdev Memane, freelance photographer, Mumbai
State Level (Subject - Mobile Photo - Subject - Monsoon)
First Prize: Aditya Vaikul, Times of India, Pune
Second Prize: Sharad Patil, Freelance Photographer, Kolhapur
Third Prize: Gurudas Bate, Mumbai
Consolation 1: Atul Kamble, Mid Day, Mumbai
Consolation 2: Hanif Tadvi, Mumbai
District Level (Subject - Various Thane)
First Prize: Manoj Singh
Second Prize: Sachin Deshman
Third Prize: Ganesh Jadhav
Consolation 1: Deepak Kurkunde
Consolation 2: Shivaji Desai