National Photography Competition 2023 Results Unveiled: Exceptional Talent Recognised in Thane Exhibition | FPJ

Thane: The outcomes of the "National Photography Competition 2023," jointly organised by the Thane City Daily Journalists Association and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), were disclosed on Friday, August 18. At the national level, Apoorva Salkade from Outlook magazine was awarded the first prize in the news category, while Moni Sharma from AFP secured the first prize in the daily life section. Lazarus Paul, a freelance photographer, clinched the first prize in the landscape category.

Award distribution event tomorrow

The award distribution event for this competition is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 20, at 4 pm, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the guest of honor.

For the first time post the COVID-19 pandemic, a national-level photography competition and exhibition have been orchestrated in Thane city. The competition garnered a total of 3196 entries from various districts, states, and national levels across the country. Approximately 14000 photographs were submitted for consideration. A panel of renowned photographers and Padma Shri awardees, including Pablo Bartholomew, Atul Loke, Vikas Khot, Prakash Rasal, Kedar Bhat, and Satish Nandgaonkar, evaluated these photographs.

The selected winners and other notable photographs are exhibited at the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial hall on Service Road at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan on Friday. Eminent photographer Nayan Khanolkar, MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Dawkhare, former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, and other dignitaries visited the exhibition. Students from various schools in Thane city also attended the exhibition, which is open to the public for free until Sunday evening.

The competition results are as follows:

National Level (Topic - News Photo)

First Prize: Apoorva Salkade, Outlook, Mumbai

Second Prize: Vinay Gupta, Freelance Photographer, Gurgaon

Third Prize: Prashant Kharote, Lokmat, Nashik

Consolation 1: Anindya Chattopadhyay, Times of India, Delhi

Consolation 2: Biswaranjan Raut, AP, Odisha

National Level (Subject - Daily Life)

First Prize: Moni Sharma, AFP

Second Prize: Rajnish Kakade, AP, Mumbai

Third Prize: Manoj Musale

Consolation 1: Manvender Vashishta Love, PTI

Consolation 2: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai

National Level (Subject - Landscape)

First Prize: Lazarus Paul, Freelance Photographer, Navi Mumbai

Second Prize: Ashish Raje, Mid Day, Mumbai

Third Prize: Satej Sharad Shinde, Mid Day, Mumbai

Consolation 1: Ankur Jaywant Tambade, freelance photographer, Mumbai

Consolation 2: Prateek Chorge, freelance photographer, Mumbai

National Level (Subject - Aerial Photography)

First Prize: Prateek Chorge, freelance photographer, Mumbai

Second Prize: Narendra Vaskar, Indian Express, Mumbai

Third Prize: Shantanu Das, Freelance Photographer, Mumbai

Consolation 1: Akshay Prakash Kanade, freelance photographer, Mumbai

Consolation 2: Akshay Prakash Kanade, freelance photographer, Mumbai

State Level (Subject - Smart City)

First Prize: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai

Second Prize: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai

Third Prize: Nandu Kurane, Freelance Photographer, Mumbai

Consolation 1: Himanshu Mistry, freelance photographer, Mumbai

Consolation 2: Lazarus Paul, freelance photographer, Navi Mumbai

State Level (Subject - Festival)

First Prize: Shivaji Dhute, freelance photographer, Tuljapur

Second Prize: Rahul Godse, freelance photographer, Pandharpur

Third Prize: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai

Consolation 1: Ashish Rane, Mid Day, Mumbai

Consolation 2: Ganesh Namdev Memane, freelance photographer, Mumbai

State Level (Subject - Mobile Photo - Subject - Monsoon)

First Prize: Aditya Vaikul, Times of India, Pune

Second Prize: Sharad Patil, Freelance Photographer, Kolhapur

Third Prize: Gurudas Bate, Mumbai

Consolation 1: Atul Kamble, Mid Day, Mumbai

Consolation 2: Hanif Tadvi, Mumbai

District Level (Subject - Various Thane)

First Prize: Manoj Singh

Second Prize: Sachin Deshman

Third Prize: Ganesh Jadhav

Consolation 1: Deepak Kurkunde

Consolation 2: Shivaji Desai