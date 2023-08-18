World Photography Day: Thane Municipal Corporation Hosts Grand National Photography Exhibition |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in collaboration with the Thane City Daily Journalist Association, is set to showcase a spectacular national photography exhibition in Thane from August 18th to 20th, 2023. This event has been carefully timed to coincide with World Photography Day on August 19th.

The exhibition, open to all, will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan gracing the event as the chief guest. The lineup of dignitaries also includes Sanjay Kelkar, Niranjan Dawkhare, former mayor and Shiv Sena state spokesperson Naresh Mhaske, and TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. Notably, the closing day of the exhibition will feature a prize distribution ceremony led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

World Photography Day

Commemorating World Photography Day, a nationwide photography competition named 'Thane Municipal Cup 2023' was organized. The competition garnered enthusiastic participation from numerous photographers and citizens alike, resulting in 3,196 entries from district, state, and national levels, encompassing around 12,557 submitted photographs. Esteemed photographers evaluated the received submissions, and the winning and selected photographs from the competition will be showcased during August 18th, 19th, and 20th at the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Hall on Eternity Service Road at Teen Hath Naka in Thane.

To further enrich the experience, creative photography and 360-degree photography workshops are scheduled at the exhibition venue on August 19th and 20th, catering to photographers' interests. Both the TMC and the Thane City Daily Journalists Association extend a warm invitation to all citizens to partake in this engaging exhibition.

