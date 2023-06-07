Navi Mumbai: NMMC Holds Events To Raise Environmental Awareness

Special awareness rally featuring Yulu e-bikes. | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a number of activities across the city to raise environmental awareness and garner the participation of thousands of citizens on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

At Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Modern College in Vashi, members of third-gender groups, NCC and NSS students, and "Let’s Celebrate Fitness" gathered to take a collective oath for the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan (My Earth Campaign).

Officials participate

Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Amit Kumar Sondge, Navi Mumbai "swachhta" (cleanliness) woman icon Richa Samit, among others were also present.

E-bikes rally

A special awareness rally featuring Yulu e-bikes, which are pollution-free vehicles, was organized from Jewel of Navi Mumbai to Nerul and Belapur areas. Seventy-five e-bikers pledged to prevent pollution by using environmentally friendly vehicles, and Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajale actively participated in the rally.

Citizens along the route showed their support by waving their hands, and a tree plantation drive was carried out at Jewel of Navi Mumbai under the guidance of dignitaries.

Avoiding use of plastic

Following the instructions of the NMMC chief, activities were organized in all eight department office areas, including Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, and Digha. Citizens of all age groups, including students, youth, women, and senior citizens, actively participated in public awareness rallies, emphasizing cleanliness, tree plantation, pollution prevention, and avoiding the use of plastic.

Banners and placards spreading the word

Banners and placards with messages were displayed, and cleanliness drives were conducted in each area. Information about the RRR Centre was disseminated, and a mass oath was taken at the Maji Vasundhare and Central Government’s life initiative. Assistant Commissioners and Department Officers oversaw these activities, with enthusiastic participation from Navi Mumbaikars.

