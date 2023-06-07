 Navi Mumbai: PMC To Distribute Cloth Bags To Prevent Plastic Use
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation launched the campaign to ban Single-Use plastic | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Municipal Corporation launched the campaign to ban Single-Use plastic in Pavel on June 5 to mark World Environment Day at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel. The civic body has decided to distribute clothes bags among citizens to save the environment. The event saw the presence of senior civic officials including the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh, members of various social organizations, citizens, municipal officers, and employees.

Need for public participation

During the event, the civic chief Deshmukh emphasized that the ban on single-use plastic like carry bags cannot be achieved without public participation. He stressed the need for collaboration among NGOs, social organizations, and citizens to make a concrete decision regarding the prohibition of plastic carry bags. Commissioner Deshmukh also acknowledged the exceptional planning of the event by Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department.

MLA Prashant Thakur lauded the collective efforts of the PMC, Bharat Vikas Parishad, and various NGOs in addressing environmental issues. He commended the achievements of the PMC under the guidance of Commissioner and Administrator Deshmukh, highlighting their success in various competitions and winning accolades.

