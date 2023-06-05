5 Ways To Beat Plastic Pollution By Following The 3R's 'Reduce, Reuse & Recycle'

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Plastic pollution is a huge problem in today's time. It refers to the accumulation and presence of plastic materials in the environment, particularly in bodies of water, landfills, and natural habitats
Plastic pollution has numerous negative impacts on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. On World Environment Day 2023, here are 5 ways we can beat the plastic pollution
Reduce plastic consumption is the 1st step to beating plastic pollution. Make a conscious effort to avoid items like plastic bags, straws, and water bottles
Use sustainable and reusable items like the cotton bags instead of accepting plastic bags at stores. Keep a few reusable bags handy in your car or backpack so that you're always prepared for shopping trips
Repurpose plastic containers instead of throwing away plastic containers and bottles. By reusing plastic containers, you give them a second life and reduce the need for new plastic items
Buy in bulk to avoid buying so many small packaging of the same product. This way, you can reduce the amount of plastic waste generated from product packaging
Donate or sell plastic items that you no longer need but are still in good condition. Plastic toys, kitchenware, and other household items can find a second home with someone else who can use them
