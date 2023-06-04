World Environment Day 2023: 10 ways to reduce plastic waste in households

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
June 5, 2023 is World Environment day. The theme for this year is #BeatPlasticPollution. Here are 10 simple sustainable ways in which we can beat plastic pollution.
(1) Carry cloth bags along with you when you go shopping. Be it groceries, clothes or anything else. Also try and reuse them.
(2) Try switching over to glass or steel bottles. Avoid buying beverages in plastic bottles, prefer glass bottled ones instead.
(3) Purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from the market instead of plastic packaged ones.
(4) Instead of cleaners packaged in plastic, you can switch over to more sustainable options like baking soda and vinegar.
(5) Don't relay on deodorants or antiperspirants. It is not natural to prevent yourself from sweating. You can always use perfumes or attars that come on glass bottles.
(6) Use candle or incense instead of air-fresheners.
(7) Store your food items in glass or metal containers. Clean and reuse glass jars when you get them.
(8) By composting your trash, you reduce your use of plastic trash bags. Line small trash bins in your house with paper bags.
(9) Switch over from plastic straws to other more sustainable options like wood or steel or paper.
(10) While cutting vegetables or meat, use wood or glass cutting boards instead of the regular plastic ones.
HAPPY WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2023
