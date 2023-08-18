World Photography Day 2023: 6 Captivating Pictures By Ace Photographers That Will Compel You To Explore India

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2023
This picture captured by Arijit Adhikary is from Lepchajagat during the monsoon. It is a small village located approx 20 km away from Darjeeling. Nature lovers should definitely visit this peaceful place. It is surrounded by many pine trees and you, also, get a glimpse of The Mighty Kanchenjunga
Aarohan Tiwari beautifully captured the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra; the city known for its rich culture & traditions and also, the Mughlai cuisine. The city that captivate people from around the world with its beauty and significance.
This stunning picture is from Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh National Park clicked by ace photographer Mahendra Bakle. Visitors can explore the park through jeep and elephant safaris. It's a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, and nature lovers from across the world.
Dheeraj Khandelwal perfectly captured a moment that echoes serenity - two shikaras sailing harmoniously in the heart of Dal Lake, Srinagar. The picture shows the silhouette of the sunset setting the scene, illuminating the beauty of Kashmir.
This click by Aakash Naresh is from Kanchenjunga National Park in Sikkim. The captivating picture would compel anyone to visit this picturesque place. Nature at its best in North East Himalayas!
This picture was clicked by Navaneeth Unnikrishnan during his Udupi-Mangalore road trip. This picture showing sun rays piercing through coconut trees is bewitching
