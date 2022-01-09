Nashik to soon have IT Park on lines of Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Mumbai: For the first time in the country a municipal corporation is going beyond road construction, waste & sewage collection and water supply, and is aiming to develop an Infotech Park. The Nashik Municipal Corporation ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party has joined hands with Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) to develop an Infotech Park on 300 acres of land parcel at Adgoan, near the airport and the upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Hiten Shah, a potential developer interested in the development of this Infotech Park, has told the Free Press Journal that soon an announcement regarding the same will be made. "The Nashik Municipal Corporation has approached landowners who have shown interest in the proposed project. The development of an IT park will prevent the migration of IT working professionals in other metro cities like Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad. Moreover, with lower rentals in Nashik, the IT park will attract a lot of companies to establish their offices here." For the development of this proposed Infotech Park an investment of amounting Rs 7,000 crore will be pumped in, he added.

Himgauri Adke, member of the Standing Committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation, informed that in November the committee had issued an Expression of Interest from landowners, who have shown positive response to the IT development park. Adke, who herself is from an IT profession, strongly supported the Municipal Corporation's move. When asked why a municipal corporation is taking a keen interest in development of an IT park, she replied that the 2017 new DCPR mandates the corporation to bring such development. "Today a mobile phone has also become a basic need. As municipal corporation's main job is to fulfill the basic facilities, with changing time and need there is a also a demand to focus on other things," she contended.

Furthermore, she added that since Nashik has many individuals working in an IT company in other metro cites. The development of an infotech park with the best companies here will create more opportunities of employment bringing more stability. Around 25-30 per cent of existing IT companies employ migrants from Nashik alone.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:29 PM IST