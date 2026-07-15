Nashik-Gujarat Highway Accident: 4 Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Car Gets Crushed Between 2 Container Trucks; PHOTOS

A car crushed between two container trucks on Tuesday. |

In a tragic incident that came to light on Tuesday evening, a car was crushed between two trucks after an alleged brake failure on the Nashik-Peth-Gujarat National Highway. The incident was so severe that it resulted in the deaths of four people, while one person sustained critical injuries.

The visuals shared from the accident spot show that the car was completely wrecked after the crash. The accident has sparked widespread concern over road safety on highways after several such road-related incidents have been reported in the last few days.

PHOTO | Maharashtra: Four killed and one critically injured as a car was crushed between two trucks after a brake failure on the Nashik-Peth-Gujarat National Highway (NH-848). pic.twitter.com/4uuvA23HuM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2026

Family caught in fatal crash

According to The Times of India, the accident occurred at around 6 pm at Sawal Ghat when the family was returning to Silvassa, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, after visiting the Saptashrungi Gad in Nashik.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel reached the spot. Regarding the accident, Peth Police Station Inspector Sameer Kedar stated that the victims are yet to be identified.

He further said that the incident occurred when the car was on its way and was rammed by a container truck near the ghat. It then crashed into another container, destroying the MUV.

Probe underway

The accident was so severe that three passengers, along with a woman travelling in the car, died on the spot, while another victim died while being taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the fifth victim is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Due to the accident, traffic at the spot was halted for a brief period. However, police later restored vehicular movement. The driver of the container truck allegedly responsible for the accident fled the scene. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.