Nashik: Administration Orders Removal Of River Encroachments Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh | AI

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the administration has adopted a strict stance regarding the cleaning of the Godavari River and the removal of encroachments along the river, streams, and drains. A meeting of the Godavari River Pollution Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam. During the meeting, directives were issued to immediately remove encroachments along the riverbanks.

The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Ranjan, Assistant Commissioner (Divisional Commissioner's Office) Vitthal Sonawane, Joint Commissioner (Municipal Administration) Shyam Gosavi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Deepak Patil, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Regional Officer V. V. Kiledar, and MIDC Executive Engineer Kalpesh Lahiwal, among others. Heads of the Water Resources, Groundwater Survey, Education, and Public Works Departments, as well as non-governmental members Rajesh Pandit, Nishikant Pagare, and Jagbir Singh, also participated in the meeting.

Dr Pravin Gedam stated that all agencies must fulfil their responsibilities in accordance with High Court directives. He emphasised that all agencies must complete their tasks on time to ensure the Godavari River is pollution-free before the Kumbh Mela. He directed that consideration be given to using mechanical or manual methods to remove water hyacinth from the river. He made it clear that the Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, Nashik Municipal Corporation Development Authority, Pollution Control Board, Water Resources Department, and MIDC must take immediate action.

Directives were issued to take immediate action regarding instances where the riverbed had been filled in for construction purposes. Dr Gedam noted that if the Water Resources Department made information regarding the river's flood line available on its website, encroachments could be easily identified, facilitating enforcement actions.

Some commercial establishments outsource their laundry work to private operators. These operators wash clothes in the riverbed, causing pollution. Directives have been issued to the Municipal Corporation and the police to take action against such private operators.

Instructions were issued to immediately complete the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, as well as the upcoming industrial waste management project. The process of obtaining the necessary technical and administrative clearances (NOCs) for these projects must be expedited.

Preventing encroachments along the riverbanks and keeping the river free from pollution is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved. Non-official members Pandit, Pagare, and Singh also raised various points regarding river cleanliness and compliance with High Court directives.

The administration is committed to keeping the Godavari River clean and beautiful in preparation for the Kumbh Mela. It is expected that the decisions taken during this meeting will be implemented immediately.